14,516 Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 24.2% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 421,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 82,193 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 77.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,699 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 195.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 12.4% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 30,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Cowen cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.77.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

