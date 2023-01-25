15,000 Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Acquired by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $504.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.40 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $3,543,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $265,725,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Gary Mick bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.28 per share, with a total value of $111,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $3,543,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,725,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 708,750 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,675. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.