16,850 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,850 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 665.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 50.4% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.10. 718,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,023. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,322 shares of company stock worth $7,157,022. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

