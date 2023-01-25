2,140 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Purchased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,219. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.70 and a 200 day moving average of $208.68. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $247.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.64.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

