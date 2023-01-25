22,048 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 29.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 480,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 34,642 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

NYSE CNC opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average is $84.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

