4,073 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Waste Management by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after buying an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 16.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Waste Management by 66.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $152.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.20 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

