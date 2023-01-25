5,043 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Acquired by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,954 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 452.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,806,000 after buying an additional 1,530,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,049,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $84.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.30. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on WPC. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

