7Pixels (7PXS) Price Tops $3.70 on Exchanges

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $59.88 million and approximately $29,629.30 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for $3.70 or 0.00016135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.72583012 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $30,905.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

