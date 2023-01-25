9,338 Shares in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,338 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 90,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,799 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy stock opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 4.48.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $835.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.92%.

SM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

