9,916 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 50.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 717,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 241,791 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,168,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on VNO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of VNO stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 424.00%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Articles

