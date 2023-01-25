AB Volvo (publ) (VOLVF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, January 26th.
AB Volvo (publ) Price Performance
AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at C$20.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.52. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of C$13.67 and a 1 year high of C$23.74.
About AB Volvo (publ)
