Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.06.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $112.53 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $196.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,404,884 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $236,376,000 after purchasing an additional 46,744 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 173,677 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

