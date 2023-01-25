Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.3% of First National Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,022 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $166,043,000 after acquiring an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,119,016 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $108,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 962,649 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $93,146,000 after purchasing an additional 169,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 492.6% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 37,535 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.11. 1,434,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.79. The company has a market cap of $193.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.