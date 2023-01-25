AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Trimmed by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 42,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 205,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,637,000 after acquiring an additional 38,043 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $147.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.79 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.