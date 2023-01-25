ABCMETA Trading Down 29.7% Over Last 7 Days (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $18.09 million and approximately $20,093.79 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00052377 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030280 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000212 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00216615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002859 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00018629 USD and is down -14.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $23,748.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

