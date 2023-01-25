Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 3.8% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $56,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank raised its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,215 shares of company stock worth $15,562,837. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $8.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.58. The company had a trading volume of 462,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,000. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $360.10. The stock has a market cap of $168.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

