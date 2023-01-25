Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,827 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

ATVI opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

