Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 954,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,617 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $70,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after buying an additional 342,056 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI stock opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

