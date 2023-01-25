AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $121.51

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.51 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.42). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 116 ($1.44), with a volume of 9,419 shares traded.

AdEPT Technology Group Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 110.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.03 million and a PE ratio of -26.05.

Get AdEPT Technology Group alerts:

AdEPT Technology Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from AdEPT Technology Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. AdEPT Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.23%.

About AdEPT Technology Group

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, hardware, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdEPT Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdEPT Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.