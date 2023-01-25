Adshares (ADS) Price Reaches $1.21 on Top Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00005325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $42.71 million and $579,937.31 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00021286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009434 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000789 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001979 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,794 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.