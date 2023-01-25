Adshares Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. Adshares has a total market cap of $42.91 million and approximately $586,373.39 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Adshares has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00005352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00021290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009319 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000779 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001981 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,794 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

