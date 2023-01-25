Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Price Performance
Advaxis stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.15. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $13.12.
About Advaxis
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Verizon Puts In A Bottom
- Can Coty Stock Emerge in 2023 With Upside
- Should You Bet Against The Nasdaq 100 With This Inverse ETF?
- Insiders Buy Archer Aviation, Is This Stock About To Take Off?
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.