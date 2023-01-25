aelf (ELF) Price Reaches $0.18

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000794 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $97.89 million and approximately $13.11 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00021446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009239 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005312 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002005 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000044 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,934,525 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

