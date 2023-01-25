Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) PT Raised to $100.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s current price.

AGYS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Agilysys Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $84.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.91 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average is $60.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $320,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,007.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Stories

