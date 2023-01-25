AIA Group Ltd Acquires 1,039 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after acquiring an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,997,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,524,000 after purchasing an additional 202,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,925,000 after purchasing an additional 79,369 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 968,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 906,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares in the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $228.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $242.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.27 and its 200 day moving average is $207.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.46). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The business had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

