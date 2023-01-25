AIA Group Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,946 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Sempra were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,223,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,680,000 after buying an additional 532,093 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,953,000 after buying an additional 451,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after buying an additional 416,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Sempra by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,114,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.89.

Sempra Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $159.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $129.69 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.67.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.