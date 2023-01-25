AIA Group Ltd Decreases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $486.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $431.01 and its 200 day moving average is $387.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $574.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

