AIA Group Ltd Grows Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,398 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 41,636 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMX opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMX. StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

