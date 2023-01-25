AIA Group Ltd Has $673,000 Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HLT shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HLT opened at $140.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 139.79%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

