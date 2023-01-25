AIA Group Ltd Has $773,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,294,000 after buying an additional 7,530,547 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,974 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,334,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after purchasing an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNST. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $103.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.30. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $104.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

