AIA Group Ltd Sells 8,700 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Lumentum by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

