AIA Group Ltd Trims Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 244,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,830 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,042,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,994,000 after acquiring an additional 734,515 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gerdau by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,870,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,180,000 after buying an additional 1,517,564 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in Gerdau by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,243,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after buying an additional 901,171 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Gerdau by 852.7% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,210,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,512,000 after buying an additional 2,873,609 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gerdau by 705.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,758,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after buying an additional 2,415,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Trading Up 0.5 %

GGB stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Gerdau Dividend Announcement

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 16.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.404 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.87%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company in the Americas. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. It provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

