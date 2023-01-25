Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €160.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($151.09) price objective on Airbus in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($154.35) price target on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €151.00 ($164.13) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($217.39) target price on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of AIR traded up €1.56 ($1.70) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €120.78 ($131.28). 1,197,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €113.23 and its 200 day moving average price is €105.58. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($74.22) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($108.66).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

