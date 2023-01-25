Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Aixtron Stock Performance
AIXXF opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.08. Aixtron has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $32.88.
About Aixtron
