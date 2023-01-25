Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Aixtron Stock Performance

AIXXF opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.08. Aixtron has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

