Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.52

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $0.52. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 62,636 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 7.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

About Akari Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

