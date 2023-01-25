Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.52

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $0.52. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 62,636 shares.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AKTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.
Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 7.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
