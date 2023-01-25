Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.00-33.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.30-12.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.02 billion. Albemarle also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.65-$22.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $264.59 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.26 and a 200 day moving average of $259.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 20.95 EPS for the current year.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $287.47.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 49.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

