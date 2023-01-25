Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.30) Per Share

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.30) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.85). The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 7.83. The company has a market cap of $354.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.15. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 22,748 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after buying an additional 147,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

