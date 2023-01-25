Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,523 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,360,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 54,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,268,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after buying an additional 78,835 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

AMLP stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 40,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,057. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.93. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

