Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.62. 583,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,116. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $126.74 and a 52 week high of $206.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 147.11%.

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total transaction of $582,893.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after acquiring an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 323.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 525,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,690,000 after acquiring an additional 401,193 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 136.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after purchasing an additional 145,689 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 739,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,592,000 after purchasing an additional 93,819 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,365,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,731,000 after purchasing an additional 82,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

