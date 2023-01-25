Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Hits $1.71 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.71 billion and $91.63 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00076791 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00057017 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00024834 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,618,235 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,420,075 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

