Alliance Wealth Management Group Purchases 1,169 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

AGG traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077,529. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.88. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $112.13.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

