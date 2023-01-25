Alliance Wealth Management Group Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 5.0% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $12,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 681.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 139,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.84. 544,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,815. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.64. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $38.58.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

