Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 88.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 100.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.