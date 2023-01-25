Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.29. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($9.64) per share.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALNY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.84.

Shares of ALNY opened at $228.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.27 and its 200-day moving average is $207.35. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,321,309,000 after buying an additional 16,296,223 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,909,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,597,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after buying an additional 262,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,377,000.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

