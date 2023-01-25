Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Insider John Kent Walker Sells 11,313 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.73. 30,954,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,617,439. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

