Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,370 shares during the quarter. Alteryx accounts for 1.6% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Wedbush started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.93. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $76.35.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $215.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.11 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 103.88% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. Analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

