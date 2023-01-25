Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 27.85%. On average, analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $176,252.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,339 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $33,488.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,488.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $176,252.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,855 shares in the company, valued at $46,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 99.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

