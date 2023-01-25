Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,985 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 10.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $1,364,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 39.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,741. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.77.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

