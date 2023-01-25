American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.07 and last traded at $40.49. 2,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

American Business Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Get American Business Bank alerts:

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.