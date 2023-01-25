American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,734 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 150.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.74.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $155.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.34. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $116.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

